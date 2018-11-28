Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice

New Update On Timing, Impact Of Storm System That Will Sweep Through Area

Rain will sweep through the area Saturday night into Sunday, with a wintry mix farther north and snow in northeast New England.
Rain will sweep through the area Saturday night into Sunday, with a wintry mix farther north and snow in northeast New England. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The first day of December will look and feel like just that on Saturday with wet roadways from rain and light snow Friday and temperatures just below freezing through the early morning resulting in areas of black ice.

Motorists are urged to use extra caution with any icy spots on the road surfaces, especially untreated surfaces, the National Weather Service said in a Special Weather Statement issued just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

Following a sunny start on Saturday, clouds will roll in later in the morning on a day in which the high temperature will reach around 40 degrees.

Rain will sweep through the area Saturday night, arriving around 9 p.m., and continue into Sunday, with a wintry mix farther north and snow in northeast New England.

Overnight rainfall of up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.

Rain continues Sunday, with thunderstorms possible after 9 a.m. and with areas of fog. Another half-inch of rainfall possible.

Temperatures will dramatically rise on Sunday with one of the warmest days in weeks in store as the high temperature will hit the mid- to upper-50s. The chance for rain and storms continues throughout the day, but most of the rain should end by noontime.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high in the low-50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

