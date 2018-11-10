Nor'easter Will Bring First Accumulating Snow Of Season To Region

A storm sweeping through the area on Tuesday will taper off early in the afternoon after bringing up to 2 inches of rainfall.

But later this week, a Nor'easter that will hit the area Thursday into early Friday will have something of everything: namely, rain, sleet and the first accumulating snowfall of the season.

After a mostly sunny day on Wednesday with a high temperature around 40, the chance for a wintry mix starts late in the morning Thursday on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid-30s.

Afternoon showers will be followed by a chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon until early Thursday evening.

Areas north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway will then see snow between 7 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m., followed by a mix of snow and sleet and then all rain by dawn. Those areas could see up to 2 inches of snowfall.

Areas farther south will see about an inch of snow and sleet accumulation Thursday and Thursday night.

North of I-84, sleet could continue until around 10 a.m. Friday.

The entire region will see rainfall late Friday morning into the early afternoon as the high temperature climbs into the mid-40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-40s.

There is still some uncertainty regarding the strength of the Nor'easter. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

