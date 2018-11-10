Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Surprise, Surprise: Amazon Plans To Split HQ2 Between Two Cities, One Could Be NYC, Report Says
weather

Nor'easter Will Bring First Accumulating Snow Of Season To Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the Nor'easter that will affect the area Thursday night into Friday.
A look at the Nor'easter that will affect the area Thursday night into Friday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A storm sweeping through the area on Tuesday will taper off early in the afternoon after bringing up to 2 inches of rainfall.

But later this week, a Nor'easter that will hit the area Thursday into early Friday will have something of everything: namely, rain, sleet and the first accumulating snowfall of the season.

After a mostly sunny day on Wednesday with a high temperature around 40, the chance for a wintry mix starts late in the morning Thursday on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid-30s.

Afternoon showers will be followed by a chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon until early Thursday evening.

Areas north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway will then see snow between 7 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m., followed by a mix of snow and sleet and then all rain by dawn. Those areas could see up to 2 inches of snowfall.

Areas farther south will see about an inch of snow and sleet accumulation Thursday and Thursday night.

North of I-84, sleet could continue until around 10 a.m. Friday.

The entire region will see rainfall late Friday morning into the early afternoon as the high temperature climbs into the mid-40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-40s.

There is still some uncertainty regarding the strength of the Nor'easter. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.