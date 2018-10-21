Powerful Nor'easter Will Bring Soaking Rain, Gusty Winds, Snow To Parts Of Area

This story has been updated.

A powerful winter-like storm will batter the area this weekend with soaking rain, gusty winds and snow in some spots, particularly farther north.

The storm will move to the Northeast from the Deep South and may contain some of Tropical Storm Willa's moisture, according to AccuWeather.com.

"At this time, it looks like this storm will bring a general 1-2 inches of rain and a period of 40- to 50-mph wind gusts to the coast, and there will be some sort of wet snow over the interior," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

The storm will arrive in the area sometime after 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The rain will mix with snow at times farther inland, especially north of I-84.

Precipitation will be all rain after around 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day, with the rain, heavy at times, accompanied by gusty winds that could bring down tree limbs and cause power outages. The high temperature will be in the mid-40s.

Rain is likely overnight into Sunday morning and will continue at times during the day Sunday, in which the high temperature will be around 50.

Rain will change to showers Sunday night as the storm heads east.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

