Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: ID Released For Man Killed In Route 45 Two-Car Crash
weather

Projected Snowfall Totals Increase As Nor'easter Roars Into Area From The South

The latest projected snowfall totals for the Nor'easter, released late Wednesday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at info surrounding the rare pre-Thanksgiving winter storm. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A Nor'easter sweeping its way from the south will barrel through Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia before roaring into the area Thursday afternoon as new snowfall projections for the storm show a slight increase in accumulation.

Southern parts of Westchester, Rockland and Fairfield should see 1 to 2 inches of snow and sleet accumulation until the changeover to rain overnight into Friday. North of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway, look for 2 to 4 inches of accumulation, with 4 to 6 inches now expected north of I-84. In upstate New York farther north and west, more than a half foot is possible. (See the first image above.)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties in the Hudson Valley and Fairfield County in Connecticut from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Dutchess County from 4 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday.

The most treacherous conditions are expected late Thursday afternoon into the evening with slippery travel and reduced visibility as snow and sleet overspread the area starting at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The wintry mix will continue for the entire region through around 11 p.m. Thursday before changing over to rain. Areas farther north will see freezing rain and some sleet and snow overnight through early morning, meaning school delays and even closures are possible farther north.

The entire region will see rainfall late Friday morning into the early afternoon as the high temperature climbs into the mid-40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

