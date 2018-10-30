Contact Us
weather

Rain, Storms Will Bring Change In Weather Pattern

Joe Lombardi
Rain will arrive in the area Thursday night. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The heaviest rain, including some downpours, will be Friday night into Saturday morning. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

This story has been updated.

Spring-like temperatures will be followed by rain and thunderstorms that will bring cooler air to the area.

Friday will be marked by showers and rain during the day with a chance of a thunderstorm and a high temperature in the upper-60s.

The shower and storms will continue overnight Friday before tapering off at around 9 a.m. Saturday. That will be followed by colder temperatures, with Saturday's high in the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Total rainfall through to Saturday morning could be between 1.5 and 2 inches.

It will become clear overnight Saturday into Sunday as we set out clocks back an hour, marking the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Sunday will be sunny with a high in the low-50s.

