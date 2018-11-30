Contact Us
Return Of Colder Air Will Be Followed By Complex Storm System Now Moving East

Joe Lombardi
The storm has the potential to either track toward the Northeast or stay farther south.
The storm has the potential to either track toward the Northeast or stay farther south. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A complex storm system originating in the western United States has the potential to bring snow, ice, heavy rain and potentially severe thunderstorms to the region after traveling across the country.

The storm is slowly heading east and with its current track would arrive on the East Coast sometime on Sunday.

Current models show the storm has the potential to either track toward the Northeast or take a more southerly track.

After a mostly sunny day Monday with an above-average high temperature in the mid-50s, colder air will return to the area Tuesday.

Tuesday's high temperature will plummet to the mid-30s under sunny skies. The wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's between 25 and 30.

Wednesday through Saturday will also be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s each day.

Sunday's outlook remains uncertain depending on the track of the storm, which could affect the area into next Monday.

There is still much uncertainty surrounding the strength and track of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

