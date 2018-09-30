Second Tornado Confirmed In Hudson Valley

A second tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in the Hudson Valley during Tuesday's severe storms that swept through the area in the late afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday afternoon that an EF1 twister touched down in Northern Westchester at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday in New Castle and lasted approximately 11 minutes, covering 3.75 miles. It had a maximum wind speed of 110 miles per hour and was about 300 yards wide.

During its path, numerous hard- and soft-wood trees were uprooted and snapped and some shingles on roofs were damaged in both the hamlets of Chappaqua and Millwood.

The National Weather Service had earlier announced that another EF1 tornado hit about a half hour earlier in Rockland. It began at Harriman State Park and Gate Hill Road and ended near Wilderness Drive in Stony Point, where it uprooted trees. The twister, with 100 mph winds, touched down around 4:15 p.m.

A Tornado Warning was in effect from 4:12 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in Rockland and Northern Westchester and a Tornado Watch until midnight.

For more info on the tornadoes in Westchester and Rockland, check this National Weather Service report.

An EFO twister was also confirmed to have touched down on Long Island in Ronkonkoma at about 11:20 p.m. That tornado, which was about 400 yards long and 200 yards wide, lasted about three minutes.

The National Weather Service is expected to wrap up assessments for tornadoes in Westchester and Fairfield counties later Wednesday afternoon.

