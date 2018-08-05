Severe Weather Alert: New Round Of Storms Headed To Area

The combination of heat and humidity triggered severe storms throughout the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The humid air mass is still in place on Wednesday with a Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. and additional showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially in the afternoon when flash flooding is possible.

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the upper-80s, with the heat index -- a combination of temperature and humidity -- in the mid-90s.

The storm chance starts around 11 a.m. Wednesday, with storms becoming likely after 2 p.m. Some of the storms will be severe and produce lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain.

The chance for storms continues until around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

There's a slight chance of showers and storms before 2 p.m. Thursday on a mostly sunny day with a high in the mid-80s.

Friday will also be a sunny day with a high temperature in the mid- to upper-80s.

