Breaking News: Woman Admits To Beating, Threatening Teens To Force Them To Engage In Prostitution
Severe Weather Possible: Scattered Storms With Locally Heavy Rain Possible

Joe Lombardi
A look at where scattered thunderstorms with locally heavy rain are possible.
A look at where scattered thunderstorms with locally heavy rain are possible.

The second day of October will be marked by warmer temperatures and a chance of scattered thunderstorms with locally heavy rain possible.

Tuesday's high temperature will be in the mid-70s.

The storm chance will start after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and continue through the evening.

Some of the storms could be severe and produce minor urban flooding. There is also a marginal risk for flash flooding, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Tuesday morning.

Storms are possible until around midnight.

Rainfall amounts of a quarter to a half-inch are possible.

Morning clouds on Wednesday will give way to afternoon sun with a high again in the mid-70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

