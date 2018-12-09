Contact Us
Snow Showers, Freezing Drizzle Possible Before Rainstorm Leads To Warmer Temps

Joe Lombardi
Much of the Northeast will see some snow early Thursday morning with slippery travel, reduced visibility and accumulation of 1-2 inches of snowfall. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Rain will arrive in the area Friday night and continue into Saturday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Get set for a rainstorm that will lead to a break in the cold snap, with warmer temperatures on Friday and Saturday.

But there could be some wintry precipitation on Thursday before the big change comes.

Much of the Northeast will see some snow early Thursday morning with slippery travel, reduced visibility and accumulation of 1-2 inches of snowfall. (See first image above.)

Here, there is a chance of snow showers starting Thursday morning and continuing through mid-afternoon. Thursday evening, patchy freezing drizzle is likely north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway as the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.

Thursday's high temperature will be in the low-30s on a mostly cloudy day, following a sunny day Wednesday with a high in the mid-30s, but the wind-chill factor between 20 and 30 degrees.

The cold snap ends on Friday as the high temperature will climb into the upper-40s to around 50 degrees under partly sunny skies.

The dry stretch also will finally end with the arrival of rain. There is a slight chance of rain Friday afternoon. The rain will become heavy after 9 p.m. Friday. Precipitation will remain rain overnight as the high temperature will not fall below the upper-30s.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain mainly before noon and a high in the upper-40s to around 50.

After a cloudy start Sunday with a slight chance of morning rain, the sun returns on Sunday afternoon as the high climbs to the mid-40s under partly cloudy skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

