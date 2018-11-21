Storm System Will Sweep Through Area With Up To 2 Inches Of Rainfall Possible

Small Business Saturday will mark the start of a dramatic change in the weather pattern.

The stretch of unseasonably cold weather will end -- and just in the nick of time -- as a storm system arrives in the afternoon.

Clouds will roll in during the morning Saturday and the temperature will rise into the low- to mid-40s before rainfall arrives after 2 p.m. and continue through the overnight.

The heaviest rain is expected from 7 p.m. Saturday until around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Total rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible. On average, one inch of rain equals 13 inches of snow, but the overnight low will hold steady in the low- to mid-40s, preventing any white stuff from falling in the region.

Sunday will be warmer yet, with a high in the low-50s under partly sunny skies. There is a chance of early morning showers before clouds yield to sunshine in the afternoon.

Rain returns after 7 a.m. Monday and continues during the day with up to a half-inch possible. Monday's high temperature will be in the mid- to upper-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.