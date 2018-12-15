Storm To Cause Holiday Travel Delays Late This Week

It will be more difficult and take extra time to get to your destination in the days leading up to Christmas due to a storm that will strike later this week.

The stormy weather will arrive in the area in the evening on Thursday, Dec. 20, expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. (See first image above.)

The storm system will extend up the East Coast on Friday, Dec. 21 with a wintry mix and snow in much of the Midwest. (See second image above.)

AAA estimates that a record-breaking 112.5 million travelers - more than a third of all Americans - are expected to visit family and friends for the holiday.

According to AAA, more Americans will travel by car this holiday season than ever before. An estimated 102 million people are expected to hit the road, a 4.4 percent increase from a year ago.

But motorists in much of the Midwest and Northeast, including in this region, will have to deal with slick roads, due to rain as well as fog and possible flooding.

After sunny and seasonable days on Tuesday, Dec. 18 and Wednesday, Dec. 19, Thursday will be mainly cloudy with some sun during the day and a high in the mid-40s.

The storm system arrives Thursday, bringing rain at night, which will become heavy overnight and at times during the day on Friday.

Friday will be warmer with a high in the mid-50s.

Some sun returns on Saturday, Dec. 22 with a high in the mid-40s.

