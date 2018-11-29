Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

Stormy Sunday, Early Week Warmup Will Be Followed By Sharply Colder Temps

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Unseasonably warm weather Sunday and Monday will be followed by colder temperatures the rest of the week.
Unseasonably warm weather Sunday and Monday will be followed by colder temperatures the rest of the week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

An unseasonably mild start to the week will give way to below normal temperatures through the weekend.

Sunday started out as a stormy one with rain, heavy at times, overnight. Thunderstorms are possible through the early afternoon. Rain will continue at times throughout the day before finally tapering off around 7 p.m. A half-inch of rainfall is possible on Sunday.

Temperatures will dramatically rise during the day on Sunday with one of the warmest days in weeks in store as the high will hit the mid-50s.

The overnight low will also remain steady at about 50 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny and again unseasonably warm with a high again in the mid-50s.

Then comes the arrival of cold air, starting on  Tuesday, which will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper-30s.

Wednesday will be a bit colder with a high of only around 35 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.