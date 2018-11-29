Stormy Sunday, Early Week Warmup Will Be Followed By Sharply Colder Temps

An unseasonably mild start to the week will give way to below normal temperatures through the weekend.

Sunday started out as a stormy one with rain, heavy at times, overnight. Thunderstorms are possible through the early afternoon. Rain will continue at times throughout the day before finally tapering off around 7 p.m. A half-inch of rainfall is possible on Sunday.

Temperatures will dramatically rise during the day on Sunday with one of the warmest days in weeks in store as the high will hit the mid-50s.

The overnight low will also remain steady at about 50 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny and again unseasonably warm with a high again in the mid-50s.

Then comes the arrival of cold air, starting on Tuesday, which will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper-30s.

Wednesday will be a bit colder with a high of only around 35 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.