Breaking News: State Attorney General Investigating Potential New TZB Safety Cover Up
weather

Stormy Weekend In Store With Rain, Fog, Snow, Sleet: Here's What To Expect And When

Joe Lombardi
A look at Saturday's weather pattern. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at Sunday's weather pattern. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Get set for a stormy weekend that will bring rain, fog, snow and sleet to the region.

Here's what to expect and when.

Saturday has started out with rain and fog. Clouds will remain throughout the day but the afternoon and evening should be precipitation free. It will be warmer with a high temperature climbing to around 50 degrees.

Precipitation will return overnight with rain for most of the area, but a wintry mix farther north with wet snow and patches of ices possible. Up to a quarter-inch of precipitation is possible.

Sunday will be raw and rainy with the high temperature only reaching the upper-30s with a wind-chill factor between 25 and 30 and around a half-inch of rainfall expected.

Areas north of I-84 will see sleet at times during the day, with possible accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

As the overnight low falls to around the freezing mark, rain will give way to sleet before midnight, followed by a chance of snow and sleet between midnight and 3 a.m. Monday.New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Monday will start out cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high in the low-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

