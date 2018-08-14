Contact Us
Strong Storms With Heavy Downpours, Gusty Winds Could Cause Flash Flooding

Joe Lombardi
Storms with heavy downpours and gusty winds could cause flash flooding and travel delays.
Storms with heavy downpours and gusty winds could cause flash flooding and travel delays. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A hot and humid day will lead to new rounds of thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, with some of the storms strong to severe.

The storms, with heavy downpours and gusty winds, could cause flash flooding and travel delays.

The main threats will be damaging wind and locally heavy rainfall, although an isolated tornado and large hail are also possible, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Friday morning.

The storms will arrive sometime after 2 p.m. on a cloudy day with a high in the mid-80s. The storm threat will continue until around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday will be cloudy with showers likely and a high in the low-80s. There is a chance of thunderstorms after noontime.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

