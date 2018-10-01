Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Sloatsburg Attorney Gets Probation For Ticket/Zoning Fixing
weather

Third Tornado Confirmed In Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Info on the tornado that touched down in New Canaan and went through Norwalk late Tuesday afternoon. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at info on the tornado that hit Northern Westchester in New Castle. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at info on the tornado that touched down in Rockland County in Stony Point. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A third tornado has been confirmed in the Lower Hudson Valley/Fairfield County area during Tuesday's severe storm.

The latest twister the National Weather Service has documented after completing surveying on Wednesday touched down in New Canaan at 5:29 p.m. and went through Norwalk until 5:41 p.m.

It has been rated as an EF1 Twister, with the EF standing for Enhanced Fugita scale. EF1 tornadoes have winds of between 86 and 110 mph. The winds of the tornado in Fairfield County hit 100 mph, the National Weather Service said.

It followed a four-mile path about 100 yards wide starting in the area of the intersection of Weed Street and Marshall Ridge Road in New Canaan through the intersection of Scribner Avenue and Gillies Lane in Norwalk, the weather service said.

For more info on the twister, see the first image above.

Earlier, the weather service confirmed tornadoes in Northern Westchester in New Castle (second image above) and in Rockland County in Stony Point (third image above).

The Enhanced Fugita scale for tornadoes has six levels with EF0 the weakest with winds between 65 and 85 mph and EF5 the strongest with violent winds of 200 mph or higher.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.