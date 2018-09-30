Contact Us
Second Tornado Confirmed In Hudson Valley
Tornado Confirmed In Rockland, Surveying Underway For Westchester, Fairfield Counties

Joe Lombardi
A tornado touched down in Rockland as a severe storm swept through the area late Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said late Wednesday morning.
A tornado touched down in Rockland as a severe storm swept through the area late Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said late Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: Zak Failla

As surveying for confirmed tornadoes in Westchester and Fairfield counties, the National Weather Service said late Wednesday morning that a tornado touched down in Rockland County Tuesday afternoon.

The EF1 tornado began at Harriman State Park and Gate Hill Road and ended near Wilderness Drive in Stony Point, where it uprooted trees.

The twister, with 100 mph winds, touched down around 4:15 p.m.

A Tornado Warning was in effect from 4:12 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in Rockland and Northern Westchester and a Tornado Watch until midnight.

An EFO twister was also confirmed to have touched down on Long Island in Ronkonkoma at about 11:20 p.m. That tornado, which was about 400 yards long and 200 yards wide, lasted about three minutes.

A final assessment including results of the surveys in Westchester and Fairfield are expected to be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

