Tornado Confirmed In Rockland, Surveying Underway For Westchester, Fairfield Counties

As surveying for confirmed tornadoes in Westchester and Fairfield counties, the National Weather Service said late Wednesday morning that a tornado touched down in Rockland County Tuesday afternoon.

The EF1 tornado began at Harriman State Park and Gate Hill Road and ended near Wilderness Drive in Stony Point, where it uprooted trees.

The twister, with 100 mph winds, touched down around 4:15 p.m.

A Tornado Warning was in effect from 4:12 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in Rockland and Northern Westchester and a Tornado Watch until midnight.

An EFO twister was also confirmed to have touched down on Long Island in Ronkonkoma at about 11:20 p.m. That tornado, which was about 400 yards long and 200 yards wide, lasted about three minutes.

A final assessment including results of the surveys in Westchester and Fairfield are expected to be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.