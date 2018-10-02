Tornado Touched Down In Fairfield County After Two Others Confirmed In Westchester, Rockland

A third tornado has been confirmed in the Lower Hudson Valley/Fairfield County area during Tuesday's severe storm.

The latest twister the National Weather Service has documented after completing surveying on Wednesday touched down in New Canaan at 5:29 p.m. and went through Norwalk until 5:41 p.m.

It has been rated as an EF1 Twister, with the EF standing for Enhanced Fugita scale. EF1 tornadoes have winds of between 86 and 110 mph. The winds of the tornado in Fairfield County hit 100 mph, the National Weather Service said.

It followed a four-mile path about 100 yards wide starting in the area of the intersection of Weed Street and Marshall Ridge Road in New Canaan through the intersection of Scribner Avenue and Gillies Lane in Norwalk, the weather service said.

For more info on the twister, see the first image above.

Earlier, the weather service confirmed tornadoes in Northern Westchester in New Castle (second image above) and in Rockland County in Stony Point (third image above).

The Enhanced Fugita scale for tornadoes has six levels with EF0 the weakest with winds between 65 and 85 mph and EF5 the strongest with violent winds of 200 mph or higher.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.