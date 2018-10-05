Contact Us
Tropical Storm Michael, Heading North, Could Become Category 2 Hurricane

Joe Lombardi
A look at the timing and projected path of Michael. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center
Wind-speed probabilities for Michael. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

A new tropical storm could become a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds later in the day Monday as it closes in on Florida.

Unlike Hurricane Florence, Tropical Storm Michael, now located west of Cuba and packing 70 mph winds, is a fast-moving storm.

"Additional strengthening is forecast, and Michael is expected to become a hurricane later today. Michael is forecast to be near or at major hurricane strength when it reaches the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday," the National Hurricane Center said early Monday morning.

After making its way onshore in Florida late Wednesday, it's expected to rapidly move through the Carolinas Thursday into Friday before being swept out to sea by a cold front Friday morning.

Based on the current projections for its path and timing, parts of the tristate area could be affected, especially by the storm's winds. (See the second image above.)

The Florida panhandle will be hardest hit, with parts of the Tallahassee and Panama City areas getting 12 inches of rainfall along with damaging winds.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

