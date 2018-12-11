Contact Us
Weekend Washout? We'll See Warmer Temps, Plenty Of Rain

Joe Lombardi
Friday will mark the start of a stretch of rainy weather that will continue through the weekend.
Light snow followed by temperatures hovering around the freezing mark resulted in black ice conditions in portions of the area during the Friday morning commute.

Hazardous travel is possible, especially on bridges and overpasses, the National Weather Service said in a Special Weather Statement issued just before 6:30 a.m.

But temperatures will steadily rise and Friday will be one of the warmest days in a while, with a high in the upper-40s.

Friday will also mark the start of a stretch of rainy weather.

There is a chance of light rain or drizzle Friday morning through late in the afternoon. The rain will become heavy overnight and continue through around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high in the upper-40s to around 50.

Sunday will be cooler, with a high around 40, but there will be rain at times during the day.

Total rainfall from Friday through Sunday should be around 1 inch.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

