weather

Wet & Windy: Here's When To Expect Downpours, Damaging Gusts

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
The heaviest rain, including some downpours, will be Friday night into the early overnight. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The rainy weather will move out of the area and to the Northeast during the day Saturday, but this region will see strong gusty winds that could cause power outages. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Morning showers that have arrived in the area will be followed by a chance of afternoon thunderstorms and then heavy downpours with gusty winds Friday night.

The heaviest rain, including some downpours, will be Friday night into the early overnight.

The potential for thunderstorms with strong winds, damaging gusts and locally heavy rainfall starts at around noontime.

Friday will be another warmer than average day with the high temperature hitting the upper-60s.

The showers and storms will taper off around 9 a.m. Saturday after a potential 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall.

While the precipitation will be over, strong winds that could cause power outages will arrive late in the morning and continue through the early evening on Saturday.

The stormy stretch will be followed by colder temperatures, with Saturday's high in the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies.

But it will feel much colder with afternoon winds of 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from noon till 8 p.m. Saturday.

It will become clear overnight Saturday into Sunday as we set out clocks back an hour, marking the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Sunday will be sunny with a high in the low-50s, ideal conditions for the estimated 50,000 participating in the New York City Marathon, which starts at 9:20 a.m.

