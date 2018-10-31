Contact Us
Wind Advisory: Damaging Gusts Could Cause Power Outages

Joe Lombardi
The drenching rain that fell overnight has moved out of the area and to New England, but this region will see strong gusty winds that could cause power outages.
The drenching rain that fell overnight has moved out of the area and to New England, but this region will see strong gusty winds that could cause power outages. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The drenching rain that fell overnight has moved out of the area and to New England on Saturday morning, but this region will see strong gusty winds that could cause power outages throughout the day.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. till 6 p.m. Saturday.

The stormy stretch will be followed by colder temperatures, with Saturday's high in the upper-50s under mostly cloudy skies.

But it will feel much colder with afternoon winds of 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

It will become clear overnight Saturday into Sunday as we set out clocks back an hour, marking the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Sunday will be sunny with a high in the low-50s, ideal conditions for the estimated 50,000 participating in the New York City Marathon, which starts at 9:20 a.m.

